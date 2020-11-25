Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana felt Harry could make a better King than William

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Princess Diana's unique nickname for Harry suggests she always saw him as King 

Princess Diana always felt Prince Harry is fit to take on the arduous responsibility of becoming King. 

This is evident from the nickname she had for Harry. 

The Princess of Wales used to call her younger son 'Good King Harry' because she felt Harry had what it takes to be a good ruler.

Diana's former protection officer Ken Wharfe said on the Royal Podcast, "Many, including Diana, thought that Harry – given his predilection to being quite robust and good at taking orders – would have made a good King himself."

However, Harry felt he was always overlooked and sidelined because of William.

"Meghan and Harry wanted to have conversations with the Queen and they felt they were being blocked from doing that," said Royal Rota podcast host Lizzie Robinson.

"The book [Finding Freedom] says that on occasion they felt like they were being sidelined from things in favour of other members of the family," she added.

Royal expert Russel Myer reflected, "The lack of photographs of them during the Queen's Christmas speech obviously had an effect on them."

