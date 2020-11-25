Prince Andrew poses serious threats to Prince Charles' kingship

Prince Andrew doesn't think Prince Charles should be the King

Prince Andrew has made his intentions loud and clear to Queen Elizabeth that he is not in fabour of Prince Charles taking the throne after her.

According to unearthed reports, Queen's second son was quite vocal with her about not letting Charles succeed the throne from the start.



The reports cite Andrew to be "opposed to Charles' rule."

This is mainly because of how Charles has eliminated his siblings from becoming the monarch.

Experts say, "According to insiders, Prince Andrew doesn't think Prince Charles should be the King. He's apparently been very vocal with the Queen about this.

"What he's even more upset about is the slimming of the succession for the crown. Prince Charles has eliminated his siblings from being next in line for the crown.

"Now, the new rules make Prince Charles' family the frontrunners when it comes to becoming King and Queen," they further add.

It is also said that Prince Andrew was always favoured by the Queen as her favourite child.