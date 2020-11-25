Nicki Minaj reminds fans of her 8-year-old snub as Grammy nods stir chaos

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Nicki Minaj is the latest addition in the list of furious celebrities following the controversial list of nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. 

Turning to her social media, the Bang Bang hit maker, 37, expressed her disapproval of the final list getting rolled out and how she too was snubbed several years back.

"Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation,” she tweeted.

"They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday,” she added.

Back in February 2019, she had revealed how she was mistreated by the Recording Academy and was too scared to publicize her experience.

"I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear,” she had said.

