Dr Sania Nishtar 'truly honoured' to be among BBC's 100 Women 2020

pakistan
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Dr Sania Nishtar is one of the two Pakistani women that have been included in the list of BBC's 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said she was “truly honoured” to be on BBC’s 100 Women 2020 list.

“Truly honoured to be on the list of @BBC100women who have made a difference in 2020!” said Dr Nishtar in a tweet on Tuesday.

Dr Nishtar is one of the two Pakistani women that have been included in the list of British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020.

Actor Mahira Khan and SAPM Dr Nishtar have made it to the list along with 98 other women from across the globe.

The list is divided into four categories, including knowledge, leadership, creativity, and identity, and highlights women who are "leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times."

Read more: Mahira Khan 'feels honoured' after featuring on BBC '100 women of 2020' list

Acknowledging the services of PM's aide on poverty, the BBC wrote: "Dr Sania Nishtar is a leader in global health and sustainable development. Since 2018, she has been spearheading the transformative Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation programme, which has improved the livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis by providing mobile banking and savings accounts, and other basic resources."

The BBC also highlighted PM Imran's vision of a welfare state and the efforts made by Dr Sania to achieve the goal. "Sania has helped to empower the masses by taking the necessary first steps toward the development of a welfare state in Pakistan."

