Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa couldn’t believe her eyes when she realized she had been nominated for a total of six Grammys, so much so that she ended up in a hysterical fit of happy tears.

The post in question features a video where the singer can be seen sitting on the edge of her couch with her phone in hand, screaming “You’re [expletive] joking me.”

The singer couldn’t even believe the news herself, to the point where she could be heard repeating the phrase, “you’re joking” over and over again.



The moment of realization came for fans after she turned towards the people filming her and exclaimed, “Omg six nominations.”



While the video was filled with only an adorable emotional breakdown, the star gushed over her fans support in an Instagram comment that read, “WHAT IS THIS LIFE!!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! 6!!!!! MY HEART IS RACING AND IM IN TOTAL SHOCK! IM BEAMING AND FIZZING!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE AND THE SUPPORT! I HAVE TO LIE DOWN FOR A SEC 2 TAKE THIS ALL IN!!!!”