Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa couldn’t believe her eyes when she realized she had been nominated for a total of six Grammys, so much so that she ended up in a hysterical fit of happy tears.

The post in question features a video where the singer can be seen sitting on the edge of her couch with her phone in hand, screaming “You’re [expletive] joking me.”

The singer couldn’t even believe the news herself, to the point where she could be heard repeating the phrase, “you’re joking” over and over again.

The moment of realization came for fans after she turned towards the people filming her and exclaimed, “Omg six nominations.”

While the video was filled with only an adorable emotional breakdown, the star gushed over her fans support in an Instagram comment that read, “WHAT IS THIS LIFE!!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! 6!!!!! MY HEART IS RACING AND IM IN TOTAL SHOCK! IM BEAMING AND FIZZING!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE AND THE SUPPORT! I HAVE TO LIE DOWN FOR A SEC 2 TAKE THIS ALL IN!!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’

Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?

Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?
Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed

Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed
Drew Barrymore riles up the internet for airing student-teacher wedding

Drew Barrymore riles up the internet for airing student-teacher wedding
Christina Perri loses baby daughter after weeks of pregnancy complications

Christina Perri loses baby daughter after weeks of pregnancy complications
Amber Riley engaged to beau Desean Black

Amber Riley engaged to beau Desean Black
Justin Bieber is disgruntled about his Grammy nods: Here’s why

Justin Bieber is disgruntled about his Grammy nods: Here’s why
Nicki Minaj reminds fans of her 8-year-old snub as Grammy nods stir chaos

Nicki Minaj reminds fans of her 8-year-old snub as Grammy nods stir chaos
The Weeknd calls the Grammys ‘corrupt’ after nomination snub

The Weeknd calls the Grammys ‘corrupt’ after nomination snub
Trevor Noah to host next year’s Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah to host next year’s Grammy Awards
Grammy Awards 2021: List of nominees in top categories

Grammy Awards 2021: List of nominees in top categories
When Freddie Mercury snuck Princess Diana inside gay club disguised as a man

When Freddie Mercury snuck Princess Diana inside gay club disguised as a man

Latest

view all