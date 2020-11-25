Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Cher reportedly coming to Pakistan to bid farewell to Kaavan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Cher has been involved in ensuring Kavaan is rescued from the Islamabad Zoo and sent to a sanctuary

Pop icon Cher is reportedly coming to Pakistan on November 27 to visit ‘the loneliest elephant in the world’, Kaavan.

According to Pakistani journalist Ayesha Tammy Haq, the singer—who has been involved in ensuring Kaavan is rescued from the Islamabad Zoo and sent to a sanctuary—will be visiting the country on 27th of this month.

“In other news @cher is coming to #Pakistan on the 27th to see #Kaavan, the loneliest elephant in the world and who she has rescued, off to his new home in #Cambodia where he will live in an elephant #sanctuary. A lovely end to a sad story,” Haq tweeted.

The singer has yet to confirm the news of her flying to Pakistan.

This comes after the news of Kaavan getting ready to finally set off to his new life in Cambodia this week.

Kaavan will be airlifted on Sunday, and to mark the occasion, officials as well as well-wishers gathered at Islamabad Zoo to bid the elephant adieu. 

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations
Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’

Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?

Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?
Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed

Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed
Drew Barrymore riles up the internet for airing student-teacher wedding

Drew Barrymore riles up the internet for airing student-teacher wedding
Christina Perri loses baby daughter after weeks of pregnancy complications

Christina Perri loses baby daughter after weeks of pregnancy complications
Amber Riley engaged to beau Desean Black

Amber Riley engaged to beau Desean Black
Justin Bieber is disgruntled about his Grammy nods: Here’s why

Justin Bieber is disgruntled about his Grammy nods: Here’s why
Nicki Minaj reminds fans of her 8-year-old snub as Grammy nods stir chaos

Nicki Minaj reminds fans of her 8-year-old snub as Grammy nods stir chaos
The Weeknd calls the Grammys ‘corrupt’ after nomination snub

The Weeknd calls the Grammys ‘corrupt’ after nomination snub
Trevor Noah to host next year’s Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah to host next year’s Grammy Awards
Grammy Awards 2021: List of nominees in top categories

Grammy Awards 2021: List of nominees in top categories

Latest

view all