Prince Harry desperate to regain military roles: report

After being forced to step down from military roles Prince Harry is desperately awaiting to regain them all since this is “where his heart lies."

Ever since Prince Harry was forced to step down from the military, experts believe he should be “allowed to continue to make his contribution.”

This claim was discussed at length by both Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers and ITV host Lorraine Kelly.

Mr. Meyers believes “One of the main points with the divorce deal with the rest of the Royal Family, and the thing that hurt him the most, was that he was made to stand down from his military appointments.”

"That is under a 12-month review, and I think that Harry will be yearning for that, he will be wishing that that is reinstated. You look at him wearing his medals with pride. Over the Remembrance weekend, he was banned from laying a wreath in his absence at the Cenotaph."

"So him and Meghan went to the LA veteran's cemetery which was also caught in controversy about whether they should have done it. He can't do right for wrong at the moment, and I do feel very very sorry for him. This is where his heart lies and I think that's what he wants to do more of."

Even Ms. Kelly agreed to his statements, claiming, "He's served his country and he should be allowed to continue to make his contribution."