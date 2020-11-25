Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

Argentina's coach Diego Maradona celebrates his team's goal against Nigeria during the 2010 World Cup at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has passed away aged 60 after suffering cardiac arrest, his lawyers confirmed on Wednesday.



Diego Armando Maradona was recently in the headlines over his health issues and had undergone an emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma — or brain blood clot — a few weeks ago, according to Reuters.

Argentine soccer great Diego Armando Maradona kicks the ball during a charity soccer match called "Derby of the Heart" at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

The former attacking midfielder was also to be treated for alcohol dependency, reports had said early November.

One of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award, he served as an Argentine football manager and was regarded by many around the world as one of the greatest players of all time.



Maradona had powered Argentina as the captain in the 1986 World Cup, churning out a spree of commendable individual performances.

The football great once again led Argentina to the 1990 final held in Italy but West Germany defeated them. In total, he bagged 34 goals in 91 appearances for his football team and represented Argentina in four World Cups.

Diego Maradona in the stands before the France-Argentina match during the World Cup in Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/Files

In his club career, Maradona also played for Barcelona and Napoli.