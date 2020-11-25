Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan football community pays tribute to legend Diego Maradona

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan football community has joined the world in paying tribute to Argentinian legend Diego Maradona who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Pakistani footballers termed Maradona a “virtual coach” to every footballer, saying that everyone could learn a lot about modern-day football by watching his videos online.

Saddam Hussain, the captain of Pakistan football team, said that Maradona was the all-time greatest and everyone’s favorite who inspired many to pick football.

“It is indeed a very sad news for everyone who loved football,” Saddam told Geo.tv.

Read more: Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

“Even today, many would watch his videos to learn various skills of the game. The world has lost a football genius today,” said the 27-year-old midfielder who has represented Pakistan in 22 international games.

Essa Khan, the former skipper of the Pakistan football team, said Maradona modernised the game of football and became a household name in every country where football is played.

He said that the Argentinian footballer was an inspiration for many.

“Players and coaches keenly watch his videos to know how he would move towards the goal post. His game was refreshing to watch for any football fan," said Essa, one of the most decorated footballers from Pakistan.

Pakistan’s mid-fielder Saadullah told Geo.tv that Maradona was a legend and no other footballer could match his level of brilliance on the field.

“I am saddened to know about his death,” he said.

Argentinian football legend Maradona passed away aged 60 after suffering cardiac arrest, his lawyers confirmed.

Maradona was recently in the headlines over his health issues and had undergone an emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma — or brain blood clot — a few weeks ago, according to Reuters.

More From Sports:

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60
Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions

Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions
Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples

Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples
Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream

Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream
Pak vs NZ: Pakistani squad divided into groups for 14-day quarantine

Pak vs NZ: Pakistani squad divided into groups for 14-day quarantine
Two-day women boxing championship opens in Karachi

Two-day women boxing championship opens in Karachi

Special Olympics Pakistan appoints triathlete Adnan Gandhi as Fitness Ambassador for two years

Special Olympics Pakistan appoints triathlete Adnan Gandhi as Fitness Ambassador for two years
Steve Smith loves to watch this Pakistani cricketer bat

Steve Smith loves to watch this Pakistani cricketer bat
'Honoured': PCB's first woman director Alia Zafar reacts to her appointment

'Honoured': PCB's first woman director Alia Zafar reacts to her appointment
Sports presenter Zainab Abbas can't believe a year has gone by since her wedding

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas can't believe a year has gone by since her wedding
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan aims for big scores in New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan aims for big scores in New Zealand
Watch: Footballer Dele Alli takes 'outrageous' catch in cricket match with Spurs teammates

Watch: Footballer Dele Alli takes 'outrageous' catch in cricket match with Spurs teammates

Latest

view all