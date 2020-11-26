Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 26 2020
‘Prince Charles shouldn’t be king’: Enraged fans want Prince William to replace him

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Prince William's popularity amongst the British public exceeds that of his father Prince Charles by clear miles.

Royal fans are now urging Queen Elizabeth II to ‘shake up’ the line of succession and skip a generation by making her grandson Prince William the next in line to the throne.

This upheaval was especially elevated after The Crown’s new season rolled out, throwing negative light on the characters of Prince Charles and Camilla.

This fueled public opinion that they would much rather see the young Duke of Cambridge as the next king instead of his father, the Prince of Wales.

One Twitter user wrote: "Prince William should be king. Charles has blown it."

Another joined the discourse, saying: "Prince Charles has lost all credibility & I believe that most Britons will not want him as the next king. Here’s hoping that William is a little more intelligent than his father.”

"There is no way Prince Charles should ever be KING. Diana Princess of Wales, The Queen of Humanity will always be in our heart and hope that Prince William will be the King Of Humanity,” added another royal fan.

