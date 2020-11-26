Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Kate Middleton left heartbroken from Princess Charlotte’s comments: report

Despite being a very hands on mom Kate Middleton was left guilt ridden as a result of Princess Charlotte's comments.

According to a report by The Mirror, the Duchess touched upon this heart breaking moment during an interview with Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

There the Duchess of Cambridge admitted she still struggles greatly with mum guilt each time she has to say bye to her kids.

She explained, “Anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying. Yep - all the time, Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here - George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'”

"It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."

Even some of the parenting decisions she has made have made the royal feel guilty, "[You're] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."

There is only one thing that has the power to soothe her guilty conscious however, and that is something a “very wise man” once told her.

"The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better. So yeah - it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it's not totally my responsibility to do everything, because you know we all have good days, bad days - and you can dilute that with others who aren't on that particular day struggling.”

She concluded by saying, "I think it makes such a difference for your child, keeping them as constant and happy as possible."

