Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for using registered name in new show

Indian film director Karan Johar issued an apology to his counterpart Madhur Bhandarkar over tweaking and using a title that the latter already owns.

Karan’s upcoming Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives drew parallels with Madhur’s registered title Bollywood Wives.

The revelation left Madhur deeply upset causing Karan to apologise.

"I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title -The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series. As our title was distine, I did not foresee it upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologise," Karan wrote.



Following the apology, Madhur penned a lengthy note himself, ending on the fact that he accepted his apology but reminded Karan of his mistake.

"Dear @KaranJohar. Thank you for your response. This is indeed a close-knit industry and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a ‘fraternity’," he wrote

"The fact that you went ahead and used the title anyway despite our conversation and despite it also having been rejected by the trade associations, is what had upset me deeply. This is not how I believe real relationships work. But let’s move forward. I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavours."

