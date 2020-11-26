Can't connect right now! retry
Eminem's latest video will leave you in fits

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Eminem on Wednesday left his fans in splits as he shared a TikTok version of Godzilla, a track from his last album "Music To Be Murdered By".

Taking to Twitter, the Detroit native shared the video with a caption that read "who did this".

The caption accompanying the video suggested that Em enjoyed the funny version of his song which was an instant hit for the incredible speech with which he had delivered the lyrics.

The video received some hilarious replies on Twitter.

Check out the video below:




