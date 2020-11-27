Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looks happy with her sweet brother in new post

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared a mesmerising picture of herself with her brother Ali Bilgic.

The leading Turkish actress, who portrayed the role of Halime Sultan in the historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has shared a nice click with her sweet brother, giving an impression as they would share the screen in future.

The picture, she shared on Instagram stories, attracted huge applause. Some of her excited fans have started speculating that the handsome boy would soon be seen enthralling fans with his acting skills.

Esra Bilgic also garnered massive praise for her dazzling look in the photo.

Previously, Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared some stunning pictures from her romantic thriller 'Ramo', showing her with co-star Murat Yıldırım.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana revealed truth about breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles in secret tapes

Princess Diana revealed truth about breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles in secret tapes
Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie tease Scott Disick with new posts amid romance rumours

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie tease Scott Disick with new posts amid romance rumours
Jennifer Aniston 'grateful' without a boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day

Jennifer Aniston 'grateful' without a boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day

Princess Diana's close friend shares 'never-before-seen' pictures

Princess Diana's close friend shares 'never-before-seen' pictures

Meghan Markle called 'attention-seeker' over NYT essay

Meghan Markle called 'attention-seeker' over NYT essay

Eminem's latest video will leave you in fits

Eminem's latest video will leave you in fits

Sajjad Ali thanks fans for 'incredible' response to song 'Maula'

Sajjad Ali thanks fans for 'incredible' response to song 'Maula'
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson to live in Boston, LA after Celtics deal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson to live in Boston, LA after Celtics deal
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas trying for a second months after welcoming baby Willa?

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas trying for a second months after welcoming baby Willa?
Prince Charles only realized he loved Princess Diana after her death: report

Prince Charles only realized he loved Princess Diana after her death: report
Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from miscarriage before unveiling the news: report

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from miscarriage before unveiling the news: report

Latest

view all