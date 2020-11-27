Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looks happy with her sweet brother in new post

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared a mesmerising picture of herself with her brother Ali Bilgic.



The leading Turkish actress, who portrayed the role of Halime Sultan in the historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has shared a nice click with her sweet brother, giving an impression as they would share the screen in future.

The picture, she shared on Instagram stories, attracted huge applause. Some of her excited fans have started speculating that the handsome boy would soon be seen enthralling fans with his acting skills.



Esra Bilgic also garnered massive praise for her dazzling look in the photo.

Previously, Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared some stunning pictures from her romantic thriller 'Ramo', showing her with co-star Murat Yıldırım.