Friday Nov 27 2020
Kim Kardashian says ‘Every situation in life is temporary’

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Kim Kardashian says ‘Every situation in life is temporary’

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a special message for the fans on Thanksgiving, saying, “Bring your mind back to how blessed you already are. There’s always something to be grateful for.”

Sharing the Instagram story of her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kim says, “Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully.”

She added, “And when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever and better days are on the way.”

In another Insta story, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “Bring your mind back to how blessed you already are. There’s always something to be grateful for.”

Kim is celebrating Thanksgiving with family and close pals.

