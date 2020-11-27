Sara Ali Khan excites fans with promo for film 'Coolie No.1'

Friday Nov 27, 2020
Sara Ali Khan loves to keep her fans in the loop as she always has something exciting to share.
In her most recent post on Instagram, the B-Town diva shared a promo video for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan.
The starlet urged her fans to set a reminder ahead of the premier release of the movie.
She could be seen sporting a colorful outfit as she playfully teased Varun in the video.
"To make you all have fun. Aaraha hai Coolie No. ONE, Full on entertainment, deal done, Dekhiye #CoolieNo1OnPrime ka live trailer premiere, tomorrow, 12 PM on @primevideoin 's YouTube and Facebook page. Click on the link in bio to set a reminder," the caption read.