Friday Nov 27 2020
Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo of receiving Padma Shri

Acting sensation Priyanka Chopra shared a major throwback photo of when she was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2016.

In a photo on Instagram, the Quantico star shared the photo of herself donning a lime green saari along with the badge.

The photo was accompanied by a lengthy caption in which she penned her emotions and detailed the moments leading up to her being presented with the award.

"When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family," she wrote.

She described the pure joy she felt when her family members were present in the glittering ceremony. 

Priyanka also made a special mention of her later father and credited him for her journey to stardom and beyond. 

"With our military background, I can't even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony.

"Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey."

