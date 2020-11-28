Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 28 2020
Jennifer Aniston knocks at Justin Theroux's heart with her sweet post

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Jennifer Aniston's new Instagram post has attracted her ex-husband Justin Theroux's sweet response with her latest post as the actor shared heart emoji in response on Thanksgiving.

The ex couple had a cute exchange over Instagram on Thanksgiving and sparked reunion roumours as fans have begun speculating that they would soon be reunited.

The 51-year old actress celebrated her Thanksgiving with a cutest guest as she shared some adorable snaps of herself with her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield.

Jennifer captioned the post: "We're grateful" along with praying hands and a heart emoji.

The 'Friends' alum's post attracted Justin, who was one of the first people to respond to Jennifer with the same emojis and the addition of hands applauding.

Jennifer's eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice their exchange and shared their words in the comment section, one wrote: "I love you guys," and "he's sending her hearts!". Others hoped they’d get back together.

This is not the first time that Justin reacted to her post, previously  Jennifer had shared her delight on social after being nominated for an Emmy for her role in 'The Morning Show' Justin leaped to back her and wrote: "Woot woot!"

Jennifer Aniston recently had a red-hot reunion with Brad Pitt for a Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

