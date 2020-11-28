Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 28 2020
Chrissy Teigen talks about falling into 'grief depression hole' after losing son Jack

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Chrissy Teigen says she will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting and challenging

Chrissy Teigen never shies away from talking about her ordeal with experiencing the pain of losing 20-week-old son Jack.

The Cravings author revealed she fell into "a grief depression hole" following her pregnancy loss.

Talking about how she has not been active on social media lately, Teigen said it's "because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon."

"they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok?" she joked at the time. "thank u and love you!"

The model continued, "when I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful [expletive] of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits," she said.

"I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," added Teigen. 

