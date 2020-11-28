Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 28 2020
Camila Cabello’s Thanksgiving message is all about spreading kindness

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Camila Cabello has a special message for her fans this Thanksgiving.

The singer, 23, turned to her social media on Friday and urged her fans to be kind while also revealing how she spent her holiday helping others.

In a video posted on her profile, the Havana crooner said that the holiday had “such a beautiful intention behind it.”

"The intention behind giving thanks and practicing gratitude is so important and I really felt the importance of practicing gratitude in my life over the past year," she said.

She went on to list everything she is thankful for this year, including her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

"I know this has been a really difficult year for people and there are families that right now are struggling to put food on the table — today and every day,” she said revealing that she donated food to the needy on Thanksgiving Day.

"Let's help make some families happy today and put some food on their table today and be there for each other,” she added. 

