Meghan Markle being guided by mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage

Meghan Markle taking guide from mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage

Doria Ragland has been supporting and guiding her daughter Meghan Markle as the former had been a key part of Duchess’ support system after painful pregnancy loss.



Us Weekly, citing sources, reported that Doria is guiding her daughter Meghan Markle and son-in-law Duke of Sussex Prince Harry after the Duchess’s miscarriage.

Doria Ragland has also been helping the royal couple heal and come to terms with their painful loss.

Meghan Markle recently opened up about her pregnancy loss in a new op-ed for the New York Times.

In the essay, Meghan had revealed that she suffered the miscarriage in July this year. She also candidly described her experience, when she was expecting her second child with Prince Harry.

Since July, Doria Ragland is making sure that Meghan and Prince Harry have someone to look after them and their son Archie.

Meghan and Harry are currently living with son Archie in their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California after they resigned as senior royals earlier this year.