Saturday Nov 28 2020
'Angry' Johnny Depp fans call for Amber Heard to be booted off 'Aquaman 2'

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

American actor Amber Heard has hardly managed to put out the flames that erupted after her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defeat in the libel case.

Weeks after the ruling, fans have garnered as many as 1.5 million signatures for the petition seeking Heard’s removal from the Aquaman franchise.

The petition on Change.org reads: “[Heard] has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life.”

This comes after the news of Depp being forced to resign from Fantastic Beasts following the ruling by a UK court which handed victory to New Group Newspapers in Depp’s libel case filed against them over an article calling him a ‘wife beater.’

