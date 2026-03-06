 
Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel turn heads in Paris amid Fashion Week

They arrived in Paris just a day after Cruz performed on stage

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel exuded perfect couple goals as they stepped out in France for Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. 

The couple sweetly held hands as they arrived at their lavish hotel, chauffeur privately.

As for Jackie's style, she cut a stylish figure in a pink faux-fur coat paired with blue denim jeans and chic burgundy high heels.

Meanwhile, the young son of Sir David and Victoria Beckham embraced the spring weather shorts and a leather jacket. 

They arrived in Paris just a day after Cruz and his band, The Breakers, performed on stage at The Deaf Institute in Manchester. 

For the unversed, David Beckham made sure to support his son by attending the performance, watching his 21-year-old son and his band take the stage alongside former player Nicky Butt.

Just hours earlier, David, Victoria, Cruz, and Romeo sent birthday wishes to Brooklyn via Instagram posts to mark his 27th birthday. 

The public olive branch came six weeks after Brooklyn made a bombshell statement declaring that he had no wishes to reconcile with his father.

