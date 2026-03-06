 
Geo News

'The Boys' season 5 trailer drops - and it's total chaos: Watch

Final season of 'The Boys' gets released date on Prime Video

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 06, 2026

The Boys season 5 trailer drops - and its total chaos: Watch
'The Boys' season 5 trailer drops - and it's total chaos: Watch

Brace yourselves – the endgame for The Boys is officially in sight.

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for the fifth and final season of its wildly chaotic superhero drama, and yes – things look even more unhinged than usual. 

The new season kicks off April 8 with two episodes, while the grand finale lands May 20.

If the trailer is anything to go by, the world now basically belongs to Homelander – and that’s about as comforting as giving a toddler the nuclear codes.

The official description sets the tone:

“In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims,” the logline reads. “Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

Season 4 – which wrapped in July 2024 –left the country under martial law with Homelander essentially calling the shots. 

Most of the Boys were captured, except for Billy Butcher and Starlight, who are now scrambling to build a resistance (with a little help from the Gen V universe).

The final season brings back stars including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty – plus fan favourites like Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

Created by Eric Kripke and based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show has spent years gleefully dismantling superhero myths.

Ryan Gosling makes Eva Mendes' birthday unforgettable in rare public appearance
Ryan Gosling makes Eva Mendes' birthday unforgettable in rare public appearance
Harry Styles celebrates new album release with emotional note to fans
Harry Styles celebrates new album release with emotional note to fans
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets candid about playing female pirate in 'The Bluff'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets candid about playing female pirate in 'The Bluff'
'BBC' to celebrate David Beckham's life and legacy in new documentary
'BBC' to celebrate David Beckham's life and legacy in new documentary
'Peaky Blinders' fans go wild as Tommy Shelby hits big screen
'Peaky Blinders' fans go wild as Tommy Shelby hits big screen
Brooklyn Beckham praises Nicola Peltz's 'talent' after her cameo in 'The Beauty'
Brooklyn Beckham praises Nicola Peltz's 'talent' after her cameo in 'The Beauty'
Princess hopes parents Katie Price and Peter Andre will reunite on her show
Princess hopes parents Katie Price and Peter Andre will reunite on her show
Britney Spears contacted by people close to her after DUI arrest
Britney Spears contacted by people close to her after DUI arrest