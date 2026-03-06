'The Boys' season 5 trailer drops - and it's total chaos: Watch

Brace yourselves – the endgame for The Boys is officially in sight.

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for the fifth and final season of its wildly chaotic superhero drama, and yes – things look even more unhinged than usual.

The new season kicks off April 8 with two episodes, while the grand finale lands May 20.

If the trailer is anything to go by, the world now basically belongs to Homelander – and that’s about as comforting as giving a toddler the nuclear codes.

The official description sets the tone:

“In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims,” the logline reads. “Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

Season 4 – which wrapped in July 2024 –left the country under martial law with Homelander essentially calling the shots.

Most of the Boys were captured, except for Billy Butcher and Starlight, who are now scrambling to build a resistance (with a little help from the Gen V universe).

The final season brings back stars including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty – plus fan favourites like Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

Created by Eric Kripke and based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show has spent years gleefully dismantling superhero myths.