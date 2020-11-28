Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer unveiled

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have unveiled the trailer of their much-awaited film Coolie No. 1 on Saturday.



They also shared the trailer on their social media handles.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram to share Coolie No. 1 trailer and wrote, “intezar khatam aur entertainment shuru! (Wait is over and entertainment starts). This Christmas, get ready to take a fun-filled laughter riot, #CoolieNo1OnPrime, trailer out now.”

Varun Dhawan also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the trailer.



Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is scheduled to hit the cinema on Christmas, December 25th.

During the launch event of the trailer in Chandigarh, Sara Ali Khan said with Coolie No. 1, they are trying to spread Christmas cheer.

Earlier, sharing a fun video with Varun, Sara wrote, “Behlane sabka mann, To make you all have fun, Aaraha hai Coolie No. ONE, Full on entertainment, deal done.”

