Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer unveiled

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer unveiled

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have unveiled the trailer of their much-awaited film Coolie No. 1 on Saturday.

They also shared the trailer on their social media handles.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram to share Coolie No. 1 trailer and wrote, “intezar khatam aur entertainment shuru! (Wait is over and entertainment starts). This Christmas, get ready to take a fun-filled laughter riot, #CoolieNo1OnPrime, trailer out now.”

Varun Dhawan also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the trailer.

Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is scheduled to hit the cinema on Christmas, December 25th.

During the launch event of the trailer in Chandigarh, Sara Ali Khan said with Coolie No. 1, they are trying to spread Christmas cheer.

Earlier, sharing a fun video with Varun, Sara wrote, “Behlane sabka mann, To make you all have fun, Aaraha hai Coolie No. ONE, Full on entertainment, deal done.”

More From Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor asks her trolls to 'spread love and positivity'

Kareena Kapoor asks her trolls to 'spread love and positivity'
Anushka Sharma has no plans of pausing work after giving birth

Anushka Sharma has no plans of pausing work after giving birth
Karan Johar turns off comments as he extends good wishes to Alia Bhatt for her clothing label

Karan Johar turns off comments as he extends good wishes to Alia Bhatt for her clothing label
Disha Patani follows boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s footsteps, video goes viral

Disha Patani follows boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s footsteps, video goes viral
Sanjay Dutt extended gratitude towards Kangana Ranaut for her good wishes

Sanjay Dutt extended gratitude towards Kangana Ranaut for her good wishes
Sara Ali Khan excites fans with promo for film 'Coolie No.1'

Sara Ali Khan excites fans with promo for film 'Coolie No.1'

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, prays for his good health

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, prays for his good health
Virat Kohli cuts Australia tour short to be with Anushka Sharma before baby arrives

Virat Kohli cuts Australia tour short to be with Anushka Sharma before baby arrives

Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for using registered name in new show

Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for using registered name in new show
Nora Fatehi rides a camel for the first time after she hits 20 million followers

Nora Fatehi rides a camel for the first time after she hits 20 million followers
Alia Bhatt launches own label of sustainable kids clothing

Alia Bhatt launches own label of sustainable kids clothing

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'crazy diamond' Natasha Poonawalla on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'crazy diamond' Natasha Poonawalla on her birthday

Latest

view all