Karan Johar turns off comments as he extends good wishes to Alia Bhatt for her clothing label

Karan Johar turns off comments as he extends good wishes Alia Bhatt for her clothing label

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, who says is super proud of Alia Bhatt for starting new clothing label, turned off comments on his Instagram post where he extended good wishes to her.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared photos of Alia and wrote, “My darling daughter Alia! Super super proud of you for starting @edamamma clothing and for taking your love for ‘natural fabrics’ to a whole new level!!”

He went on to say, “Really loved the idea behind it... a much needed push in the right direction! Way to go.”

“Ps: Now you'll have no problem finding clothes in your size,” he joked.



Karan Johar, however, turned off comments on his post as he and Alia had received backlash over nepotism in Bollywood following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

They have lost millions of fans on social media after Sushant’s demise.