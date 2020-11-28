Anushka Sharma has no plans of pausing work after giving birth

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is awaiting for the new member of her family to arrive.

And with her new mom duties rolling out soon, fans cannot help but wonder how the B-Town A-lister plans on taking forward her career.

During an interview with Bombay Times, the Zero star said she won’t be compromising her career after the birth of her baby and will soon be back on sets.

"I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she said.

"I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I’m thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot,” she added.