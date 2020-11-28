Cardi B hilariously throws shade at Offset’s ‘ridiculous’ shoe collection

Cardi B recently went all out and put her husband Offset on blast hilariously for having a shoe collection even bigger than her own.

The rapper took to Instagram stories for this hilarious jibe and the moment she flipped her camera, she exclaimed, “This is ridiculous. Guys when I tell you this man owns like, 3000 pairs of shoes--”



Suddenly though, Offset interrupted and corrected her by saying, “Its actualy 3200 pairs.”



Cardi was so floored by his confession that she added, “I think I own like 500 pair of shoes. This man has so much [expletive] sneakers. It’s not even funny… Jesus."