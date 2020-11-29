Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

'The Crown' makers bashed for incorrect portrayal of Australian premier by news network

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Australia News Network hits out at 'The Crown' makers over incorect depiction of former Prime Minister

The makers of Netflix series The Crown are facing a series of fresh allegations by Australia News Network over the incorect portrayal of the country's former Prime Minister. 

The series has ruffled a lot of feathers, including that of the Australia News Network, which came forth debunking allegations of their former Prime Minister calling Queen Elizabeth a pig.

In the sixth episode of the show, viewers see Australia's then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke (Richard Roxburgh) being interviewed by Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) about the arrival of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Hawke says, "An unelected non-Australian who lives on the other side of the world and, for all their good intentions, is a different breed. You wouldn't put a pig in charge of a herd of prime beef cattle, even if it did look good in a twinset and pearls," he adds.

This has been challenged by the Australia News Network which has claimed nothing of this sort happened.

"And while we've enjoyed your creative license, Hawke did not call the Queen a pig on our show and say, 'You wouldn't put a pig in charge of a herd of prime beef cattle, even if it does look good in twin set and pearls," hosts of ABC's show Four Corners said.


More From Entertainment:

Iqra Aziz showers love on Yasir Hussain in sweet birthday post

Iqra Aziz showers love on Yasir Hussain in sweet birthday post
Prince William heartbreak: Duke promised he'd restore Diana's title after becoming King

Prince William heartbreak: Duke promised he'd restore Diana's title after becoming King

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal title despite turning his back on royal family

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal title despite turning his back on royal family

Prince Charles to replace Queen Elizabeth as Regent after monarch steps down

Prince Charles to replace Queen Elizabeth as Regent after monarch steps down
Gigi Hadid cuddles daughter in new snap: 'My sunshine'

Gigi Hadid cuddles daughter in new snap: 'My sunshine'
Angelina Jolie's father slammed for supporting Trump in fiery interview

Angelina Jolie's father slammed for supporting Trump in fiery interview

Meghan Markle cornered by Kate Middeton during Commowealth Day? Expert believes so

Meghan Markle cornered by Kate Middeton during Commowealth Day? Expert believes so
Eminem raises funds to defeat coronavirus

Eminem raises funds to defeat coronavirus

New report sheds light on Princess Diana's 'revenge dress'

New report sheds light on Princess Diana's 'revenge dress'

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to dive into ‘the small print’ during Megxit review: report

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to dive into ‘the small print’ during Megxit review: report
Kris Jenner turns out to be 'Home Alone' fan

Kris Jenner turns out to be 'Home Alone' fan
Prince Harry irks royal fans for remaining tight-lipped over ‘The Crown’ row: report

Prince Harry irks royal fans for remaining tight-lipped over ‘The Crown’ row: report

Latest

view all