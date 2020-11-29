Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Prince William heartbreak: Duke promised he'd restore Diana's title after becoming King

Prince William told Princess Diana he will give royal title 'back to you one day, when I am king'

Prince William felt a gaping hole in his heart after his mother Princess Diana was robbed off her royal title following split from Prince Charles.

After the divorce was finalised, Diana had to give up her HRH title, something which bothered her elder son Prince William so much that he vowed to restore it whenever he becomes King.

Comforting his mother, William said, "Don’t worry, Mummy. I will give it back to you one day, when I am king.”

After the end of their marriage, Charles and Diana were on the best of terms they had ever been.

Diana told royal biographer, Tina Brown, over lunch that she would go back to Charles in a heartbeat.

"At the end of Diana's life, she and Charles were on the best terms they'd been for a very long time,” Brown told The Telegraph.

“Charles got into the habit of dropping in on her at Kensington Palace and they would have tea and a sort of rueful exchange. They even had some laughs together.”

