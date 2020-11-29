Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz showers love on Yasir Hussain in sweet birthday post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Yasir Hussain, dressed in casuals, cuts a cake given by Iqra Aziz in birthday snap

Iqra Aziz sent massive love to her better-half, Yasir Hussain, to mark the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

The Pakistani starlet penned an emotional note to wish Yasir on his special day, with an endearing photo to go with it.

In the picture, Yasir can be seen dressed in casuals while cutting a cake, given by Iqra.

"Salgirah mubarak [Happy birthday] to the best husband in the world. i love you @yasir.hussain131," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier last week, Yasir had wished Iqra in the same manner on her birthday.

He uploading a heartwarming photo of both cuddling each other with the sweetest caption besides it.



