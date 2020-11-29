Glenn Close questions Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 Oscar win: 'She didn't deserve it'

Hollywood star Glenn Close is addressing the controversial 1999 Oscar win of fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow.

During an interview on ABC’s Popcorn with Peter Travers, the 101 Dalmatians star said she was quite surprised to see the Academy Award going to Paltrow for her performance in Shakespeare in Love back in 1999.

Close revealed that she thought the Avengers: Endgame star was undeserving of the win and it should have instead gone to Fernanda Montenegro for her acting in Central Station.

“I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know?” she said.

“I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in ‘Central Station’ and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense,” she added.

“So I think who wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, you know, whether it has traction or whatever. Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody’s sight. I have to be philosophical about it,” she went on to say.

"If I was upset about it, you know, might as well be in another - and I'm very proud of the times that my peers have felt that my performances was worthy of attention,” she added.

Paltrow’s casting in the lead role of Shakespeare in Love as well as the Oscar she got for it, has always been a bit of a controversial subject as many questions were risen over it.