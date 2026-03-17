'Money can't buy class': Oscars 2026 reveals Hollywood celebs hypocrisy

The Academy Awards served glamour on stage – and chaos off it.

Hours after Hollywood’s biggest night wrapped at the Dolby theatre, a very different image started making the rounds online. Think less red carpet, more… recycling nightmare.

The now-viral photo, shared by film critic Matt Neglia, showed the venue littered with plastic bottles, food wrappers, and what looked like the aftermath of a very fancy (and very messy) movie night.

His caption? Short, sharp, and painfully accurate: “Clean up on aisle ALL.”

Naturally, the internet did what it does best.

Critics were quick to call out the irony, especially given how many stars advocate for sustainability.

One user wrote, “Save the mountains, keep them clean, blah blah blah… but look at the mess they leave. Nobody’s buying it anymore.”

Another added: “Aren’t some of them environmentalists? Where’s all that ‘protect the planet’ energy now?”

Ouch.

Others weren’t as shocked, pointing out that any event of that scale is bound to get messy.

“Well, it’s not an event attended by aliens. It’s humans, and humans are messy everywhere they go.”

Fair point.

Still, some questioned the logistics more than the celebrities;

“Oscars can surely afford additional staff… Also, what’s with ‘No Plastic’ and all these celebrities’ ecological concerns?”

So, was it hypocrisy… or just post-party reality?

Either way, one thing’s clear: the Oscars may end with applause – but apparently, they also end with a cleanup crew.