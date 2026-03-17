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What Emma Stone did mid-Oscars has everyone talking

Emma Stone’s blink-and-miss-it Oscars move is viral now

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

What Emma Stone did mid-Oscars has everyone talking
What Emma Stone did mid-Oscars has everyone talking

Only Emma stone could turn a snack break onto a viral Oscars moment.

At the Academy Awards on March 15, the Bugonia nominee arrived in full Hollywood glam – shimmering silver gown, open back, effortless elegance – seated beside husband Dave McCary, who keep it classic in a tux.

But somewhere between the awards and applause, things got… snacky.

Cameras caught the couple casually cracking open the mystery snack boxes tucked under their seats – yes, those boxes – and suddenly the internet had its favourite moment of the night.

When Stone realized she was on camera, she flashed a quick, slightly embarrassed smile. Blink and you would miss it, but fans didn’t.

No Oscar win this time, but let’s be honest – she’s already got two (hello, La La Land and Poor Things). And if history tells us anything, Stone does not need a trophy to steal attention.

This isn’t new behavior, either. Whether it was dodging a rogue bee at Cannes or dancing mid-event like no one’s watching, she’s built a reputation for breaking the “serious actor” mold in the best way.

Even throwback clips with Andre Garfield still circulate for that same reason – chaotic, charming and completely unfiltered.

So yes, the Oscars had its winners. But Emma Stone? She walked away with the most relatable moment of the night… snacks and all. 

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