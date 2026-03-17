Jessica Alba, Cash Warren’s divorce settlement unveiled

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s split has officially been sealed with a dramatic divorce settlement that lays bare the future of their family and fortune.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their three children (Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8) in what insiders describe as a “clean but calculated” agreement.

Neither Alba, nor Warren, will pay child or spousal support.

This decision reflects the pair’s insistence on independence as they move forward separately.

The court order also forbids them from disparaging one another in front of their children

It is a clause designed to protect the family’s fragile unity.

The financial terms are equally dramatic.

Anything deemed community property including homes, art, furniture will be split down the middle.

Alba’s acting credits during the marriage including Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Valentine’s Day, will be balanced against Warren’s producing work on ESPN’s 30 for 30 and the documentary Crips and Bloods: Made in America.

Even Alba’s billion-dollar Honest Company is on the table, with 47-year-old entitled to half of her restricted shares.

The couple, who married in 2008, had already signaled their amicable intentions when 44-year-old announced the breakup in January 2025.

The Fantastic Four star took to Instagram to share with her fans that they were “moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family.”

Yet the settlement reveals just how meticulously that promise has been codified into legal reality.

Both have already turned the page romantically.

Alba is dating actor Danny Ramirez, while Warren has been linked to younger actresses and models including Seanna Pereira and Hana Sun Doerr.