US YouTube star Jake Paul knocks out former NBA player Nate Robinson in brutal second round

Sunday Nov 29 2020
US YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second brutal round of the bout at Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Paul knocked out Robinson in Round 2 of scheduled six-round fight, the first bout of Nate after 11 years his of NBA career.

According to US media, Paul, 23 won his second consecutive professional boxing match.

The YouTuber got early, knocking the former NBA player down two times in the first round.

Paul knocked Robinson down again at the beginning of Round 2, ultimately delivering the final blow.

The YouTube star called out MMA star Coner McGregor after defeating Robinson.

Jake Joseph Paul, 23 is US YouTuber, actor and professional boxer.

Following the defeat of Nate Robinson, the NBA world was quick to react. While some were talking how badly Robinson lost, others were supporting him.

