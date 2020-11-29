Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
BTS laud ARMYs for making 2020 Asian Artist Awards win possible

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

South Korea’s resident hotshots BTS have continued to make waves, and their most recent accomplishment in taking home three trophies (for Dynamite) at the 2020 Asian Artist Awards have only served to cement their claim on the international and domestic market, even further. 

The awards include, the Daesang (Grand Price) Song of the Year, Best of Best Award and Popularity Award.

During their acceptance speech the boys spared no effort in praising ARMYs and even gushed over them all for the unending love and support they have been giving, all throughout 2020.

According to Soompi they were quoted saying, "To ARMY, it’s thanks to you that we’re able to sing and perform on stage with happiness. It’s a shame that we weren’t able to attend the 2020 Asia Artist Awards due to our schedule, but we want to thank everyone who gave us this award.”

“We’d like to thank the staff who work hard out of sight, including Bang Si Hyuk and all the people at Big Hit Entertainment. Thank you for showing our new album, ‘BE,’ lots of love!”

