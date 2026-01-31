Holly Willoughby joins Spice Girls at Emma Bunton's birthday bash

Now, Holly has been spotted in Oxfordshire at luxury private members' club Soho Farmhouse in Great Tew

Holly Willoughby was seen at a luxury Cotswolds club in Oxfordshire.

It comes after it was reported that the 44-year-old host s quietly working on a solo project that will see her both produce and host her own show.

Since leaving This Morning, she hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt for a brief period.

Celebrities recently gathered at the Cotswolds spot for the 50th birthday celebrations of Spice Girl singer Emma Bunton.

Alongside Ms Willoughby were All Saints singer Nicole Appleton and three other Spice Girls, including Lady Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Mel C.

The Daily Mail reported: 'While many of the guests at the dinner, which included fellow Spice Girls Geri Horner and Mel C, All Saints star Nicole Appleton, Holly Willoughby, and Leigh Francis, stayed on site at the main Farmhouse, others travelled in for the evening.'

Meanwhile, Lady Beckham shared a touching birthday tribute for Emma.

The Spice Girl shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Stories to wish her bandmate Emma Bunton a happy 50th birthday, writing 'I love you so much!!'.

She then shared a clip of Emma and the Spice Girls' dancing in the Say You'll Be There video captioned 'happy birthday Baby Kisses xxx'.

Her husband, Sir David Beckham, also commented on the post.