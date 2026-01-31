Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson unlock major milestone post One Direction

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson make One Direction fans feel nostalgic

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have made One Direction fans nostalgic with the latest achievement the duo unlocked with their new work.

However, there was an ongoing rift among fans about Tomlinson throwing shade at Styles for releasing his new single the same day of his new album release.

After the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker announced his new single, he wrote on his X account, “Going to need your help over the next few days to cut through the noise. Time to give this record the moment it deserves!”

But there is no point of this argument now as both have topped the UK Charts post-One Direction with Louis’ "How Did I Get Here" earning the top spot on the Official Albums Chart and Harry taking the top spot his new single Aperture.

Taking it to social media, the Imposter singer shared a picture of him holding the special award he received after achieving the milestone.

He wrote, “Number 1 in the UK!! Absolutely mind blown. The amount of hard work I’ve seen from every fan to support this record is a different class. This is a fan base where every individual makes such a huge difference. Thank you to all of you!”

Harry did not share anything on his social media handle, but his picture has been going viral on different internet accounts featuring him posing with the accolade.

Their first post-1D chart double is making fans feel nostalgic as it took them back to 2016 when they were dominating the UK music charts as a band.