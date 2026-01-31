Mariah Carey kicks off Grammy season with major honour

Mariah Carey has been named Person of the Year at the pre-Grammys gala hosted by MusiCares.

Founded by the Recording Academy, MusiCares is a non-profit organisation which hosts an annual ceremony ahead of the Grammys.

Carey was celebrated at the latest gala for her “extraordinary creative achievements and dedication to philanthropic causes, while raising vital funds to support the health and well-being of the music community.”

The institution has previously recognised other musical maestros like Dolly Parton, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, and more.

Arriving to the gala, the five-time Grammy winner was seen on the red carpet in a sheer black gown, which she accessorised with sparkling diamond jewellery.

In a recently published cover story for Billboard, the pop star reflected on her legendary status, admitting that she doesn’t quite see herself as that just yet.

“Everybody has their own little meanings for what things they say,” she said. “But I don’t call myself a legend. I’m just still working, still trying hard.”

As the music world prepares for the annual Grammy Awards, set to take place February 1, Mariah Carey is expected to be seen again.

The remix for her 2005 hit Don’t Forget About Us, performed by Carey and rapper Kaytranada, is currently up for a Grammy in the Best Remixed Recording category.