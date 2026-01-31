Inside Nicola Peltz drastic physical transformation

Nicola Peltz finds new focus amid infuriating Beckhams feud.

The actress, 31, appears different than usual in her recent social media posts and experts explained the real reason behind her transformation.

Peltz, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, shares photos of her romantic getaway with husband.

Soon after the photos posted, fans were quick to notice the change and didn’t shy away to address it.

As per People magazine, the actress severe weight loss is the demand of her new movie role.

“She’s undergone a physical transformation and intense workout regimen for her role in Prima, where she portrays a prima ballerina,” the outlet added.

Peltz’s recent role in upcoming movie Prima was unveiled earlier this month.

Deadline reports that the movie will follow “Margo (Peltz Beckham), a dedicated prima ballerina raised by her disciplinarian and “guardian of the art” grandmother (Faye Dunaway), who begins to unravel when the head of her ballet company (Jack Huston) marries a contemporary choreographer (Betty Gabriel), disrupting the company’s tradition and igniting a quiet, atmospheric power struggle that threatens the very future of the institution. As events unfold, Margo begins to question if the choices made in life are really worth it in the end, a question so many face as difficult decisions can change your life forever.”

In another news, Peltz is behind the movie idea and particularly Margo’s character.

“im truly honored that this incredible cast and crew came together for Prima. it still feels unreal that my wildest dreams came true – that these extraordinarily talented creatives joined forces to bring to life a story that first began in my dreams,” Nicola shared on Instagram with the announcement.