Ben Affleck teases return in Super Bowl ad with Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck is returning as the face of Dunkin’ for Super Bowl LX.

The Argo star, 53, continues the brand’s popular DunKings storyline. The Boston native has starred in Dunkin’s Big Game commercials since 2023, often joined by famous friends and family members.

Now, a new teaser has fans guessing which stars will appear in 2026.

As People magazine has revealed an exclusive 60-second teaser showing Affleck in a studio filled with throwbacks from past Dunkin’ ads, including DunKings sweatsuits and oversized coffee cups.

Speaking to two mystery figures with their backs turned, he says, “Jen, Matt, I got a pitch for you.”

“What’s old is new, what’s cringe is good, what’s up is down,” Affleck says while holding a VHS tape. “We’re sitting on a gold mine.”

He adds, “6-7,” then says, “People saying that too. And that’s ‘Ping,’” before calling the idea “Perfect! Timely!”

Reading the label, Affleck says, “Dunkan.” He later explains, “Studios didn’t believe. Networks didn’t believe. You know who believed? Dunkin’. Because when I wanted to go get a coffee, they were selling ‘em.”

The teaser ends with Affleck declaring, “Point is, this is the pinnacle of all our careers. All I require is your consent,” before the date 2.8.26 flashes on screen.

Dunkin’s Super Bowl ads began in 2023 and grew into full DunKings lore by 2025, including a seven-minute short film and appearances by Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez, and more.