Simon Cowell's December 10 make their music debut with 'Run My Way'

December 10 were formed on camera during Netflix's docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Simon Cowell's new boyband, December 10, set the internet ablaze after they dropped their debut single Run My Way via EMI Records.

December 10 were formed on camera during Netflix's docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which premiered last year on December 10.

The band, which consists of Cruz Lee-Ojo, 19, Danny Bretherton, 17, Hendrick Christoffersen, 19, John Fadare, 17, Josh Olliver, 17, Nicolas Alves, 16, and Sean Hayden, 19, have also released an accompanying music video which shows the boys in action packed day out in London.

Fans were quick to share their praise in the comments following the release.

Last month December 10 debuted their first full performance with an acoustic cover of NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye.

Over the years, Simon has created a number of successful groups and solo artists, including One Direction, Little Mix, Susan Boyle and Westlife - which are all down to shows such as ITV's X Factor and the Got Talent franchise.

On the show, Simon was joined on-screen by his wife Lauren Silverman, 48, - who he married in 2013 - as well as a number of music industry professionals.

The six-part series gave viewers a glimpse behind day-to-day demands of his job, revealing the unglamorous finer details so often overlooked on The X Factor.