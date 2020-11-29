Prince Philip’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ rubbished: ‘Its disgraceful!’

Prince Philip’s portrayal in The Crown is heavily frowned upon by royal experts and just recently a claim has been brought forward that explains how the prince is wrongfully being showcased as being “very much the villain” in the show.

This claim was brought forward by a leading royal biographer named Mr. Hugo Vickers. He claims, “I have watched each passing episode of The Crown with mounting horror and have dissected all 40 episodes in books charting the untruths the series contain.”

“From the outset, The Crown has been full of not merely inaccuracies but clear and deliberate departures from the truth. Prince Philip's treatment by the producers is particularly disgraceful.”

He also added, “The drama claims that he refused to kneel at the Queen's Coronation, for example, that he became a notorious philanderer and that he had been accused by his father of being responsible for the death of his sister Cecile in a plane crash. Wrong, wrong and monstrously wrong.”



He concluded his observation on the disrespectful portrayal by throwing shade on the actor playing Prince Philip as awell and explained that he comes across as “a fractious, bumptious Jack the lad who is very much the villain.”