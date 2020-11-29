Can't connect right now! retry
Ayeza Khan wins fans' hearts in ethereal photoshoot

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan keeps her fans updated about every aspect of her life.

From her family, vacations to photoshoots, the diva does not leave a stone unturned.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a snap from a recent photoshoot. 

She looked something out of a fairy tale as she stunned in a glittering ethnic attire.

The stunner held roses too adding to the dreamy look. 

Followers were just as taken aback by her ethereal beauty as she was lavished with compliments.

Take a look:  



