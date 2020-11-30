Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during the India-Australia ODI match

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

A screengrab of the proposal. Photo: Fox Cricket/ Twitter

An Indian man proposed to his girlfriend during the second ODI between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

A video of the man, wearing an Indian team jersey, going down on one knee while holding a ring to propose to his girlfriend sporting an Australian jersey, has flooded Twitter.

Spoiler alert: she said yes.

Social media users couldn't get enough of the proposal. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka, too, shared a video of the proposal and called it the match’s “sweetest moment”.

This light moment won the hearts of the crowd who went cheering as soon as the woman said yes.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell even clapped from the field for the couple, the Deccan Herald reported.

Here are some of the chuckle-worthy reactions from Twitter users.



