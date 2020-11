Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan be ready for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020

B-Town superstars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have become the talk of town after the trailer release of their film Coolie No 1.

However, not everyone is elated after taking a quick glance at the David Dhawan-directorial.

Soon after its release, many fans were quite disappointed with the pair and started calling them out for their ‘overacting.’

