Mehwish Hayat claps back at trolls, shoots down gossips about her marriage

Mehwish Hayat dismisses gossips about her marriage as she claps back at trolls

Leading Pakistani film and TV star Mehwish Hayat gave a shut up call to all the trolls and dismissed gossips about her marriage and ideal life partner on social media.



Taking to Twitter, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient said, “Who I choose to marry is my personal decision & ppl will know when it happens! Take a chill pill guys & stop matchmaking!”

The Load Wedding actress further clarified, “Let’s not take a throwaway line in a 2-year-old interview out of context & make unnecessarily juicy headlines. Aur b gham hain zamane mein Shadi k siwaa! LOL”.

Mehwish also shared the same statement in her Instagram story and wrote, “I hope the message is LOUD and CLEAR.”

She went on to say, “Enough Already.”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.