Inside Aiman and Minal Khan’s star-studded birthday bash

Aiman and Minal Khan had a glitzy celebration attended by the who’s who of the showbiz world

Pakistan’s beloved sisters Aiman and Minal Khan marked their 22nd birthday with a massive, star-studded bash over the weekend.

The Khan sisters rung in their 22nd year with a glitzy celebration attended by the who’s who of the showbiz world as well as their close friends and family members.

With neon lights sparkling up the place all around, the actors posed alongside bigwigs of the entertainment industry, including Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain.

The birthday girls' sartorial game also remained unparalleled as they dressed their best in pink and mustard blouses, with statement sleeves.

Let’s take a peek inside their lavish celebration:







