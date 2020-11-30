Meghan Markle, Harry most likely to celebrate Christmas with Doria Ragland at Montecito mansion

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan Markle, who are excited to celebrate Christmas at their first independently-bough home in California with son Archie, will be joined by Doria Ragland.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very excited to decorate their over $14 million Santa Barbara mansion for the holiday season.

Last year, they also celebrated their first Christmas as couple with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, at her Canada house.

The IB Times reported that Meghan and Prince Harry might be joined by Doria Ragland for Christmas this year as well.

Currently, Doria Ragland has been supporting and guiding her daughter Meghan as the former had been a key part of Duchess’ support system after painful pregnancy loss, according to reports.

Since July, Doria Ragland is making sure that Meghan and Prince Harry have someone to look after them and their son Archie.

Meghan and Harry are currently living with son Archie in their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California after they resigned as senior royals earlier this year.